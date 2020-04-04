Norges Bank Invests $131.62 Million in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,650,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,615,000. Norges Bank owned 0.52% of Rogers Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $54.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCI shares. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.79.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.