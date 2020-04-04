Norges Bank Invests $135.95 Million in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,947,000. Norges Bank owned 0.96% of Broadridge Financial Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,780,067. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $92.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on BR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

