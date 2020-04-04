Norges Bank Invests $139.42 Million in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,501,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,421,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.95% of Diamondback Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. UBS Group decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.72. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $114.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.30.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,199.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

