Norges Bank Invests $145.58 Million in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,662,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,576,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.85% of Concho Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Concho Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,583,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,152,809,000 after purchasing an additional 423,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Concho Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,386,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $997,106,000 after purchasing an additional 236,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Concho Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $890,077,000 after purchasing an additional 517,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,147,000 after purchasing an additional 124,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Concho Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concho Resources stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average is $71.36. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

CXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.78.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

