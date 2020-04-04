Norges Bank Invests $148.28 Million in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,582,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,278,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.83% of Marvell Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group to and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.32.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

