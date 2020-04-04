Norges Bank Invests $151.56 Million in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,922,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,561,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.88% of Wheaton Precious Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $809,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 78.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.43, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.00%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

