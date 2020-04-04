Norges Bank Makes New $140.44 Million Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,266,357 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,439,000. Norges Bank owned 1.03% of Citrix Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $649,327,000 after purchasing an additional 393,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $280,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after purchasing an additional 574,790 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $165,616,000 after purchasing an additional 335,632 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,210,984 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $134,298,000 after purchasing an additional 205,773 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

CTXS stock opened at $141.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $146.40.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $29,502.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total value of $103,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,067 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,414. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.