Norges Bank Makes New $145.40 Million Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,009,821 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,404,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.76% of Vulcan Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 182,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,257,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,827,000 after buying an additional 53,829 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 94,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $99.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.39.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

