Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,440,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,638,000. Norges Bank owned 1.02% of Arconic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Arconic by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 61,480 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Arconic by 104.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Arconic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Arconic by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 73,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARNC opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.82. Arconic Inc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.