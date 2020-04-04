Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 958,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,521,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.09% of Universal Health Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $7,173,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 447.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $157.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.42.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

