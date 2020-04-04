Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 3,380,383 Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,380,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,379,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.46% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 688.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $21.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $48.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

