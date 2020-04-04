Norges Bank Takes $126.58 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 421,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,581,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.07% of Tyler Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $284.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.48. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $205.63 and a one year high of $340.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at $73,963,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.80, for a total transaction of $3,238,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.78.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

