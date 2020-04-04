Norges Bank Takes $142.74 Million Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 563,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $142,743,000. Norges Bank owned 0.99% of Ulta Beauty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $137,539,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,243,000 after purchasing an additional 257,305 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,116,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 153,403 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 161,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,904,000 after purchasing an additional 109,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.83.

ULTA opened at $156.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

