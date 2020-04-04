Norges Bank Takes $146.77 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,422,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,773,000. Norges Bank owned 0.84% of Arch Capital Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,471,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,814,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,585,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,448,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,626,000 after purchasing an additional 297,136 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL opened at $24.61 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.26.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $1,838,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,245.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

