Norges Bank Takes Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 667,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,097,000. Norges Bank owned 1.01% of Burlington Stores at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after buying an additional 82,364 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 175,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after buying an additional 137,129 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $140.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.99. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,798,753.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.