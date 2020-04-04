Norges Bank Takes Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 636,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $148,668,000. Norges Bank owned 1.02% of Waters at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,311,000 after purchasing an additional 112,004 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,310,000 after purchasing an additional 84,104 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 521,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,771,000 after purchasing an additional 77,737 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters stock opened at $179.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.01. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $254.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Waters from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $190.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

