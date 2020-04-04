Norges Bank Takes Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 546,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,687,000. Norges Bank owned 1.01% of Zebra Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9,168.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,931,000 after purchasing an additional 112,040 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $14,879,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $24,920,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,084,000 after acquiring an additional 284,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.14.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $178.08 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

