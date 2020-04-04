Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $6.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.09.

NTRS stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.