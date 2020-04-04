Novacoin (NVC) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $404,914.60 and $310.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030047 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000510 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00069223 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,909.60 or 1.01396603 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000977 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00071071 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001602 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

