Novacoin (NVC) Price Reaches $0.17

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. Novacoin has a total market cap of $395,981.21 and $408.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029743 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000438 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00072184 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,817.75 or 1.01033930 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000991 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00072360 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001616 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

