Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Novagold Resources’ earnings. Novagold Resources also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Novagold Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novagold Resources.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Novagold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NG stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,556,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,098. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. Novagold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Novagold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

