NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 246.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $8.65 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 53,887 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $489,832.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,122.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $433,122.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,014 shares of company stock worth $1,645,305 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,029,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after buying an additional 70,317 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $3,937,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

