Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $116.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.69% from the stock’s current price.

NVS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.11.

Novartis stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average of $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

