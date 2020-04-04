NPCoin (NPC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.20 Million

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $2,310.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000646 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00078756 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.