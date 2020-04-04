Nuggets (NUG) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Nuggets has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. One Nuggets token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $967,680.63 and approximately $954.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

