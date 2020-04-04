NULS Reaches Market Cap of $19.12 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One NULS token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002882 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, DragonEX, Kucoin and Bit-Z. NULS has a total market cap of $19.12 million and $6.42 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.40 or 0.02610715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00201323 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 108,650,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,573,695 tokens. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, ChaoEX, OKEx, CoinBene, Bit-Z, Kucoin, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

