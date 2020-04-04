Numeraire (NMR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.20 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $39.99 million and $1.20 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $16.56 or 0.00245407 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.05 or 0.02624359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00204029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,415,533 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

