Numeraire One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.19 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $16.82 or 0.00247957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $40.63 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.38 or 0.02614987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00202067 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,415,718 tokens. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

