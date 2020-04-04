Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 248,656 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 248,656 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SS&C Technologies worth $76,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 596.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.99. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.81%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.79.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

