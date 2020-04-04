Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,795,461 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 141.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,769,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795,461 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.42% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $90,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

In other news, insider John W. Lucey acquired 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,403.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $99,477.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,556.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.