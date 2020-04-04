Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of ANSYS worth $77,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,031,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ANSYS by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 518,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,361,000 after purchasing an additional 336,552 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ANSYS by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 752,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,762,000 after purchasing an additional 214,303 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 659,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,698,000 after purchasing an additional 162,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,335,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,857,310.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $8,003,352. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.11.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $218.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.39 and its 200 day moving average is $245.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

