Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 46,649 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $79,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,013,000 after buying an additional 577,028 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,518,000 after buying an additional 25,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,202,000 after buying an additional 43,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,213,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 814,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,394,000 after buying an additional 146,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $151.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.95. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $176.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.43.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

WST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

