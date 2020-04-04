Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 13,332 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of AmerisourceBergen worth $75,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $81.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.70. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $97.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,763 shares of company stock worth $5,253,810. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.