Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 3,749,962 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 198.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,636,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,749,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.91% of SITE Centers worth $79,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITC. Evercore ISI began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $273,197. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,576 shares of company stock worth $237,704 in the last ninety days.

NASDAQ SITC opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

