Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 8,116 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Burlington Stores worth $76,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

BURL stock opened at $140.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.99. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

