Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,155,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 78,232 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Halliburton worth $77,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,208,000 after buying an additional 1,200,817 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $925,859,000 after buying an additional 1,618,597 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $772,443,000 after buying an additional 4,870,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,433,452 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $328,036,000 after buying an additional 555,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $239,556,000 after buying an additional 5,765,964 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,679.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

