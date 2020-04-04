Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,480,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,100 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of JD.Com worth $87,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,199,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $605,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,517,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,175,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,324,000 after buying an additional 1,526,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,001,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,189,000 after buying an additional 407,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank started coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.27.

Shares of JD stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.