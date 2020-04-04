Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $75.92 Million Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 198,681 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $75,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 50,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average is $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $82,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,760 shares of company stock worth $1,066,751 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Nomura started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from to in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

