Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $76.55 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,968 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Molina Healthcare worth $76,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 85,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,789,000 after acquiring an additional 348,151 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $132.13 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

