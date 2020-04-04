Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $77.07 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Mohawk Industries worth $77,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Boston Partners bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,733,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,195,000 after buying an additional 883,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,286,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,890,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $62.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.99. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $156.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from to in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.27.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

