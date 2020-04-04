Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $77.57 Million Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,818 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of WEX worth $77,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $52,412,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $83,484.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $93.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.48 and a 200-day moving average of $195.07. WEX Inc has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. SunTrust Banks downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WEX from $233.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on WEX from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.56.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

