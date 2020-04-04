Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $79.53 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,595,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656,269 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AstraZeneca worth $79,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $3,635,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of AZN opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

