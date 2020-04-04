Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $79.82 Million Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $79,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Cfra lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $65.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.89.

In related news, Director William W. Helman purchased 10,200 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $740,848. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.08. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The business had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

