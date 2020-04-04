Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $85.75 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,347 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Everest Re Group worth $85,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,685,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after purchasing an additional 33,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 11,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $178.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.90. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $168.16 and a twelve month high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 23.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

RE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.30.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

