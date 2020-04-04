Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,749 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $78,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Shares of RS stock opened at $79.76 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.24.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.