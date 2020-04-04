Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 306.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,546,152 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Uber Technologies worth $75,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.55.

In other Uber Technologies news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares in the company, valued at $181,634,557.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $4,695,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,130,000 shares of company stock worth $71,602,400 over the last quarter.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.