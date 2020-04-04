Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,965,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of UDR worth $91,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $827,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,113.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

