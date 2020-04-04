Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,414,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 652,734 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of National Retail Properties worth $75,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,963,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,325,000 after purchasing an additional 496,786 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 663,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after purchasing an additional 458,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NNN opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

