Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 224,607 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,728,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,607 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.49% of Energizer worth $86,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter worth $252,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 16.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 694,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,244,000 after acquiring an additional 98,785 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Energizer news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENR shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

Shares of ENR opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Energizer Holdings Inc has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 247.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

