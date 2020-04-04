Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 539,282 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of W. R. Berkley worth $75,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.60.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

